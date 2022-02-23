Dakota Fanning and other celebrities who appeared in Malcolm in the Middle – Publimetro Chile

During the 2000s, “Malcolm in the Middle” It was one of the most watched series on television worldwide, inspiring a large amount of production that would come later and being the birthplace of many great actors and actresses, as in the case of Dakota Fanning who, very early in her career, appeared at the show.

The influence of “Malcom in the Middle” on television is immense, all kinds of comedies, especially in family settings, drink a lot from the series starring Frankie Muniz. Because of this, there is an entire episode of the successful Marvel series Wandavisión that proudly pays homage to him.

The time Dakota Fanning appeared in Malcolm in the Middle and other celebrities who did the same

Dakota Fanning was born in Conyers, Georgia and began her acting career at a very young age, doing commercials and modeling for some brands. Due to her impressive talent, she ended up making the jump to television productions with small roles such as CSI: Crimes Scene Investigation and Spin City, later landing a role in “Malcolm in the Middle”.

This is the 13th episode of the second season of the series, which premiered on January 21, 2001. In it, Malcolm’s family tries to make friends with a new family that moves to the neighborhood, because of this, the newcomers invite the Wilkersons to enjoy a meal in their garden, which ends up going horribly wrong.

Finally, only the parents of each family end up getting along, but during this, Fanning gives a demonstration of her great talent by getting into the shoes of Emily, the newly arrived daughter of the family. This role meant a breakthrough in the career of the young actress, who would end up developing a successful career in major film productions.

Running in reverse from Fanning, Oscar-winning and highly experienced Susan Sarandon also had an appearance on the hit comedy, earning her second Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Meg, in the remembered double episode that premiered after the 2002 Super Bowl.

Another celebrity who had her chance to shine alongside the Wilkersons was the actress and supermodel, Heidi Klum who appeared in the first part of “Corporate Picnic”, the episode where Sarandon acts, but in this case, Klum played a very funny player Toothless Hockey.

A great star of the time who also appeared in the same episode was the actress of “Casper” and “The Adams Lovers”, Christina Ricci, who was one of the great surprises of the double episode, which is one of the most remembered moments of the series for its great cast and for having specifically dealt with the subject of football after the Super Bowl.

Celebrities who did not remember had appeared in “Malcolm in the Middle”

Someone who also appeared on the series early in its run is fellow Oscar winner Emma Stone, who played a classmate of Reese’s in season seven. The two television legends, Betty White and Bea Arthur also made appearances on “Malcolm in the Middle”.

Finally, another actress that very few remember seeing in the series is Hayden Panettiere who appeared as a nanny in four different episodes long before landing the role that would launch her to fame in the series “Heroes”.

