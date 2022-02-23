Cybersecurity risks in telemedicine: medical records are sold on the Darkweb

MADRID (Portaltic/EP).- The pandemic accelerated the digitization of the health sector and the adoption of telemedicine, but there is still much concern about cybersecurity. Data such as medical records can be sold on the DarkWeb for just over a euro and used to extort money, run scams and phishing schemes, or directly steal money.

The cybersecurity company Kaspersky conducted a study among health organizations in 34 countries that shows that “to face a new era of digital medicine, it is necessary to strengthen cybersecurity measures.”

Although Spain is at the forefront in terms of telemedicine services – 100% of the medical organizations consulted have already implemented them, compared to 91% in Europe and 93% in the rest of the world – concern about security and privacy is still significant. According to the study data, 37 percent of the health companies surveyed have experienced cases in which patients have refused to have a video call with medical personnel due to privacy or data security issues.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker