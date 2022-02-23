Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 400 million followers on Instagram with the jersey that those who know the most about fashion are salivating over

Can you imagine that each and every one of the inhabitants who reside in the United States, Spain and Nepal follow you on Instagram? Cristiano Ronaldo not only can this hypothesis be raised, but also talk about it as a reality: the Portuguese has overcome this week the barrier of 400 million followers on Instagram. In fact, right now it has exceeded 405 million. And no, we have not added extra zeros.

To give you an idea, this figure makes Ronaldo a the second most followed person on Instagram from all over the globe, just below the official account of this same social network and above other big names like Kylie Jenner and Leo Messi. We repeat: 405 million people. A figure that is difficult for us to even conceive in our minds.

There are those who would be afraid of being observed by so many people, but Cristiano Ronaldo is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United striker has celebrated it on his personal Instagram account through a video in which, as happy as he is overwhelmed, thanks all this support “from the bottom of the heart” and promises to continue involving his followers in his life. In case there is someone who has known little about the documentary of her partner, Georgina Rodríguez, on Netflix…

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

However, those who know more about fashion than football – or those who are devoted to both spheres – cannot stop looking the jersey that Cristiano Ronaldo wears in this thank you video. Why? Simply because it is a jersey that has everything to become our favorite in 2022, 2023, 2024 and beyond.

Its recognizable logo, embroidered in relief on the pectoral area, is enough to know where we can find this Portuguese model: Dior Men, Dior’s men’s collectionthe third most influential luxury fashion house in the world today according to the study List Index published in the last quarter of 2021.