COVID vaccination record for children 12 to 14 years old with comorbidities and 15 and older

Registration is now open for children and adolescents from 12 to 14 years with comorbidities and from 15 onwards who have or do not have any health condition to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as announced by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

During the morning press conference on February 22, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Health official said that registration and pre-registration can now be done on the page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

“It is important to register, it helps us plan the distribution of vaccines.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.

Hugo López-Gatell added that everyone who has not been vaccinated is welcome to get vaccinated at vaccination posts.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine?

The record It is very simple and you can do it if you are in the aforementioned age range and live in Mexico City or any other state of the Mexican republic.

Just follow these steps:

Later, another window will open in which you can download the vaccination filewhich must be printed, filled out and presented on the day of the application of the vaccine.

Cases drastically reduced in all 32 states

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, also announced that the number of cases of COVID-19 in the 32 states of the country encounter a drastic reduction.

The health official said that in the same way hospitalizations and deaths are down.

“The 32 states with a drastic reduction in the epidemic, practically out in all cases and also with a very significant reduction in deaths.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.

Lopez-Gatell pointed out that the curve of registered infections and deaths in each state has been decreasing regarding the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.