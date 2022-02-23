COVID pandemic is almost over in Mexico: Health; open registration for these children

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that the number of cases of COVID-19 in the 32 states of the country encounters a drastic reductionso the pandemic is almost over because it is practically on its way out, the official said.

During the morning conference on February 22, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the health official said that in the same way hospitalizations and deaths are down.

“The 32 states with a drastic reduction in the epidemic, practically out in all cases and also with a very significant reduction in deaths.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion.

Lopez-Gatell pointed out that the curve of registered infections and deaths in each state has been decreasing regarding the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

States show significant reduction in COVID-19 cases

He explained that, despite the fact that the fourth epidemiological curve was the largest in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization never exceeded 50% due to vaccination.

In this sense, the Health official said that the 32 states of the country show significant reductions of COVID-19 cases.

Hugo López-Gatell highlighted the particular case of the capital of the country, because in addition to showing a considerable decreasewas the first state to achieve absolute vaccination and “the widest in the reinforcement campaign”.

Hospitalizations and deaths are down. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Regarding children, he reported that the percentage of minors who represent cases in the COVID-19 epidemic remained stable or decreased along the fourth epidemiological curve.

Open registration for minors to receive vaccine

Registration for children is now open, girls and adolescents from 12 to 14 years old with comorbidities, and from 15 onwards with or without any health conditionThis was announced by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

“It is important to register, it helps us plan the distribution of vaccines.”

The record It is very simple and you can do it if you are in the aforementioned age range and live in Mexico City or any other state of the Mexican republic.

Just follow these steps:

Subsequently, another window will open in which you can download the vaccination recordwhich must be printed, filled out and presented on the day of the application of the minor’s vaccination.