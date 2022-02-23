Courtney Cox Reveals Matthew Perry’s Difficult Times on ‘Friends’

“Friends” rekindled the flame of emotion with the reunion that was broadcast on HBO Max in May 2021, 17 years after the series ended in 2004. In the special, the actors could not hide the passage of time and the difficulties they have had, especially Matthew Perry, whose co-star Courtney Cox recently revealed how bad he was on the set.

“He was fighting with himself. Thinking about being funny continuously made him not trust himself,” the actress confessed in an interview for The Times.

In the reunion, Perry was the most unfavorable-looking actor, while actresses Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow or even David Shwimmer himself still look young and radiant.

“Monica”, a character played by Courtney, was the partner of “Chandler”, whom Matthew gave life, in the last seasons of the series that ends just when the two of them become dads.

Shortly after the series went off the air, different stories were revealed about the problems faced by the actors, some due to alcoholism and other addictions that were especially difficult for Matthew Perry and which he is expected to talk about in his autobiography. Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing.

“Much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard it from me. When I was good, I was very good and when I was bad, I was very bad. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though it sometimes seemed I wouldn’t. And it’s all here. And I’m sorry, it’s not a book with foldouts,” the actor wrote on social media.

The cast of Friends reunited in 2021 to record a special that had millions of views

It is expected that the text will also reveal what happened inside the recording set, since some versions that were also published spoke about Perry’s bad relationship with his companions, precisely because of his sudden mood swings and the fight with their addictions.

“I don’t remember three years of the series. During that time, between the third and sixth seasons, I was a bit out of it,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

Courtney Cox assured that, although he had a bad season, now he knows that his partner and friend “will be fine”.