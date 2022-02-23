Counterfeit alert in oncology medicine Keytruda

Oaxaca.- The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), warns about the identification of nine falsified batches of the real drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab), classified as a monoclonal antibody and used to treat patients with metastatic or non-removable melanoma and breast cancer. lung.

Cofepris responded to the health complaints filed by the pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp and Dohme Comercializadora S. de RL de CV, who identified irregularities in nine batches of the Keytruda product in a 100 mg/4 mL solution presentation. In case of using this medicine, the authority invites you to review the batch numbers to rule out any risk.

The lots T009249, S035357, S012080, T021792, LT87333, LT78236, DC68976, DE68005 and VZ01380 were identified as fake. In some cases, secondary packaging with English text was also found, an additional inconsistency that can be identified by users and distributors.

The consumption of any counterfeit and/or adulterated product represents a health risk for patients, since its quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed. In case of identifying mentioned batch numbers or indicated inconsistencies, this health authority recommends suspending the use of false products immediately and making a health complaint through the page gob.mx/cofepris

It is also possible to report any adverse reaction to the mail: pharmacovigilancia@cofepris.gob.mx

The establishments and distributors must verify the existence in the warehouse, and if they have any of these counterfeit lots, they must immobilize and suspend the commercialization and distribution immediately, as well as report it to Cofepris.