Córdova says that AMLO uses justice to benefit

CDMX.- The President Counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, considered “serious” that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)”resorted to criminal charges to try to incarcerate those of us who don’t think the same about him”, all this after talking about the controversial revocation of the mandate.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, “@lorenzocordovav”, the public official reiterated the seriousness that a democratic government uses the “justice apparatus to intimidate those who are seen as adversaries”.

“An act that is reminiscent of the worst practices of authoritarian regimes, persecuting public servants for taking agreements and resorting to other powers to try to fulfill their legal responsibilities implies criminalizing the right to dissent,” he said.

Read more: It’s official! AMLO government disappears Indesol with decree

Lorenzo Córdova stressed that never in the history of the agency, since it was born as the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE) in 1993, had its directors been criminally prosecuted for “the simple fact of making a decision that makes power politically uncomfortable”, this, as a reference to AMLO’s government.

The President Counselor of the INE explained that, although pressure from academics, trade unions, social associations, political actors and even López Obrador, forced the leader of the Chamber of Deputies to rectify the complaints raised, but even so the legal process continues its course as dictated by the laws. Let us remember that criminal accusations are followed ex officio by public servants.

“Hopefully their mistake will be corrected soon and they will dismiss those complaints about alleged crimes that clearly do not exist and that clearly only have political purposes,” he exclaimed about the AMLO government.

Córdova Vianello explained that the complaints to INE Counselors exceeded a “border that should be insurmountable and on which the entire democratic arrangement is based. It was intended to use the penal arm of the State to intimidate and threaten members of the same State“.

Read more: Cuauhtémoc Blanco is shown on vacation in Brazil after requesting a license as governor of Morelos

The INE leader ended the video by assuring that they will continue to do their job and defend democratic values, the main task of their dependency.