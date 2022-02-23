Contracts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: what are they, and where to find them
The contracts they return to the Season 1 the battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. Completing them allows us to win gold barsand we need this currency to purchase certain services from characters. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where to find contracts and how to complete them:
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: what are contracts?
The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 elimination contracts work exactly the same as last season. all over the island we will find reward boards that look like this:
By interacting with them, we can start a contract removal:
we will find reward boards at the following locations on the map (we can also accept contracts from the Ronin NPC in Clandestine Cavern):
Elimination contracts work like this: when you accept them, the game marks us the estimated position of an enemy that we will have to find and kill within a time limit.
We will have to look at the portrait of the marked character to know who is the target to liquidate. In the same way, if another player has accepted a contract that marks us as prey, an indicator will appear on the screen of how close the player who must kill us is to uswhich is good for us to anticipate their movements.
When we accept a contract, the following things can happen:
- Target player does not die within the time limit: This causes the dam to gain gold, and its mark on the map is removed. Killing it once the time limit has expired will not earn you more gold than it drops upon death.
- We die before completing the contract: Target player will gain gold for surviving a contract on their head.
- We eliminate the target player ourselves: we complete the contract in the “correct” way, and win the maximum possible gold bars.
- Target player dies in any other way: We gain half as much gold as if we had killed the targeted player ourselves.