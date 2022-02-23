Contracts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: what are they, and where to find them

The contracts they return to the Season 1 the battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. Completing them allows us to win gold barsand we need this currency to purchase certain services from characters. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where to find contracts and how to complete them:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: what are contracts?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 elimination contracts work exactly the same as last season. all over the island we will find reward boards that look like this:

This is what the bounty boards look like when accepting kill contracts

By interacting with them, we can start a contract removal:

We must interact with the contract boards to accept them

we will find reward boards at the following locations on the map (we can also accept contracts from the Ronin NPC in Clandestine Cavern):

Locations of the contract boards in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3

Elimination contracts work like this: when you accept them, the game marks us the estimated position of an enemy that we will have to find and kill within a time limit.

When accepting a contract, the name and skin used by the player we must eliminate appears on the screen

We will have to look at the portrait of the marked character to know who is the target to liquidate. In the same way, if another player has accepted a contract that marks us as prey, an indicator will appear on the screen of how close the player who must kill us is to uswhich is good for us to anticipate their movements.

The contract is completed whether we eliminate the target player ourselves, or if he dies in any other way, although in this second case we will only get half the gold bars that if we had eliminated him

When we accept a contract, the following things can happen: