“Constant Rain” the play that was performed by Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig arrives in Colombia

Constant Rain ©Sonia Fajardo Forero Auditorium, actors: Tiberio Cruz and Rafael Rubio

The work “Constant Rain” that premiered on February 17 and will be presented until March 26 at the Sonia Fajardo Forero auditorium of the Konrad Lorenz University Foundation, every Thursday, Friday and Saturdaywants to surprise viewers for ninety minutes with its script, scenery, play of lights, music and a group work of several people who together several to deliver the new theatrical production directed by Juan Fischer.

The play starring Tiberio Cruz and Rafael Rubio. A police story about a friendship put to the test by a series of unfortunate events, tells the story of Rolo and Dani, two young police officers, who have been close friends since childhood and co-workers. Two characters with notable differences. One is married and has children. The other is single and an alcoholic. But on a rainy night they must answer a routine call that will change their lives forever. A confusing situation linked to a long chain of bad decisions, where each one fights to impose his truth.

So far in its opening week, it has left good impressions, as can be seen in the review made by the columnist Gloria Arias of El Espectador, who was not spared praise for the staging that constantly invites the depths of the human being: “One feels that between the stage and the red chairs passes a corridor of spells, pain and realities, through which one does not know if it is better to walk, breathe or pause time. It doesn’t matter if the sky is clear outside, it will still rain”.

Written by renowned theater and television writer and producer, Keith Huff, responsible for productions such as House of Cards, Mad Men, American Crime. The play“constant rain” it was mounted for the first time in 2006, in the New York and then in the Chicago. The Broadway play has featured performances by Hugh Jackman (X Men; The Miserables) and Daniel Craig (James Bond), breaking the record for weekly viewers for a non-musical play. Since then, it has been presented with great success in major theaters around the world.

Juan Fischer, film director and stage, film and television actor, who has directed films such as ‘El seventh heaven’ (1999) and ‘Looking for Miguel’ (2007). he makes that in its adaptation Rolo and Dani through intense dialogues, flashbacksmonologues that question the public, incendiary looks and a stark judicial statement, the characters bare their emotions and reconstruct the series of events, putting on the table their definitions of family, honor, loyalty, fear, revenge, prejudice and their moral conflicts. The memory that each one has about what happened in those few days in which the rain did not stop falling, confronts and transforms them inevitably. An emotional whirlwind from which no one can get out unscathed.

This theatrical piece has been produced with resounding success on Broadway, Paris, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Argentina, among other places. Now it arrives in Colombia, from February 17, to appear every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Sonia Fajardo Forero Auditorium, in Bogotá, in a production of Espacio Privado and the Konrad Lorenz Foundation..

