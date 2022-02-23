Congratulations, Emily Blunt!: “The Devil Wears Fashion” and other most remembered films

His full name is Emily Olivia Leah Blunt, but is better known without the middle name and the first surname; Emilly Blunt is partying because this Wednesday, February 23, she turns 39 with a long career in world cinema.

Without a doubt, this actress born in London in 1983 has had roles for which she will always be remembered, so much so that she has been nominated for six Golden Globes, four BAFTA Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and seven Critics’ Choice Awards.

Emily she is the second daughter of a marriage made up of Joanna, her mother, a teacher and former actress, as well as Oliver Simon Peter Blunt, her father, a renowned lawyer highest ranking in the UK.

Since she was a child her path was marked in acting because at the age of 16 she entered the Hurteood Schoolwhich is recognized for having a high level of teaching in the performing arts.

his professional debut occurred in the musical written by Pauel Sella, Blisswhich premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in the distant 2000 and since then has participated in works that remain in the memory of film lovers with films like the ones that we will present to you now.

The Devil Wears Prada

This film is directed by David Frankel and was released on June 22, 2006. It is based on the novel by journalist Lauren Weisberger, whose name is The Devil Wears Pradasame name with which the film was released in the United States.

Blunt plays the role of Emily in this feature film, who is the assistant of one of the protagonists, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and who at first seemed inflexible and intolerant, but over time she becomes an unconditional supporter of Andrea Sachs, the new assistant played by Anne Hathway.

edge of tomorrow

This film released in 2014 was starring Blunt and Tom Cruise which has a motto that could be a spoiler for the entire film: live, die, repeat.

The feature film is set in a future in which humanity must face an alien race and although the catastrophe for Earth seems close, these two actors become the heroes thanks to time travel and great action scenes.

a silent place

This saga has become indispensable among those who enjoy being in the row of seats because the characteristic of these two films is that a series of aliens want to kill the population guided only by their ears, so the protagonists should not make a single noise or they will be discovered.

In addition, what is interesting is not only the premise but also that the director of part 1 and 2 is John Krasinski, that is, Blunt’s husband in real life since 2010 and with whom he has two children.