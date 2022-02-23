Coldplay covers Kid Cudi’s ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ and ‘Let Somebody Go’ for ‘Spotify Singles’ | Music

Coldplay is one of the best pop groups in history. And it is that the British do not stop making us sing and dance their songswhich have become (on many occasions) the soundtrack of their millions of fans. Even since they released their last work, Music Of The Spheres, the group is still on everyone’s lips. And it is not for less, because the British have always shown us their wood as artists.

However, at the end of 2021 Coldplay left us sad news: the group is clear that their last studio album will be released by 2025 and, therefore, they will withdraw from music. Without a doubt, it was news that caught many fans by surprise. And that, of course, have made us very sad. But not everything ends here!

If you were afraid of not hearing anything new from the band for a long time, don’t worry, here is the great news: Coldplay have covered two songs for Spotify Singles and have been presented on Wednesday, February 23. The lucky songs have been Let Somebody Go and Day ‘N’ Night with Kid Cudi. This last one is the one that has attracted the most attention, since it is a song with sounds very different from that of the British. This is how they show us their talent…

New versions, new music from Coldplay

In 2009 the rapper released Day ‘N’ Nite and thirteen years later the single has been heard again thanks to Tiktok (since it has become a trend) and, especially, to the interpreters of Paradise. To do this, the English gave the song its pop essence and made it entirely their own. In addition, they have given a more fun touch to the theme thanks to the catchy sounds that are heard. I loved ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ when it came out, and I still love it, love it.

According Billboard, Chris Martin has confessed that he is a fan of Kid Cudi: “This is the first time that I think we really took the right time to record a version, because in my head I could hear quite a different version of the original, which hopefully just reinforces how brilliant the song is. One way or another, I hope anyone listening just thinks: ‘Wow Kid Cudi is amazing“, said.

About Let Somebody Go, Coldplay has opted for a more acoustic version than the original. Although he still retains the sweet voice of Selena Gomez, the voice that Chris also loves, as he confessed in a statement. “I’ve always liked Selena’s voice and when she came Let Somebody Go I felt that she was the only person to sing with,” Martin said. “I’m so happy she said yes. It is wonderful to work with her and the kind of artist whose work sounds even better after meeting them.”

And you, what do you think of these two new versions?