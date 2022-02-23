Christopher Nolan’s new film completes its spectacular cast and begins filming

Here we have the first image of Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’, the new film by Christopher Nolan in which he will explore the life of the considered father of the atomic bomb.

The release of this first glimpse of Murphy characterized as J. Robert Oppenheimer It is accompanied by two more news about the film. The first is that filming has finally started, so it is likely that more information about the first feature film that Nolan will make for Universal Pictures.

The second novelty is that ‘Oppenheimer’ has completed its spectacular cast with the signings of Kenneth Branghcurrently on billboard retaking the character of Hercule Poirot in ‘Death on the Nile’, Michael Angaranoprotagonist of the never sufficiently vindicated ‘Sky High’, Alden Ehrenreich (‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’) and David Krumholtz.

Let us remember that the participation of Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, and Matthew Modine. There is a lot of interpretive level there.

‘Oppenheimer’ will be released on July 21, 2023.

