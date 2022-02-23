Christian Nodal, Belinda and other artists who released songs in tusas – Music and Books – Culture

The artists Cristian Nodal and Belinda announced the end of their relationship on February 12 and, subsequently, Nodal released his new single ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’, which already has more than 15 million views on YouTube.

However, Belinda also released a new song called ‘Mentiras “cabrón”’, which has reached more than 4 million views on YouTube.

The two musical productions aroused comments from their fans on social networks, but Nodal and Belinda have not been the only ones to cause a stir after releasing new songs referring to their love breakups.

Cristian Nodal and Belinda

The relationship between these two artists began in 2020 and ended two years later in February 2022. With their breakup, the opinions of their fans were immediate.

According to the media, Nodal had three tattoos dedicated to Belinda. One of them, which was close to her ear and had the word ‘Beli’, was covered with poker symbols, as her fans noticed during a concert in Puerto Rico.

For this same reason, it is said that his new song ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’ is directed at the singer. “I wanted to fill my skin with tattoos to fill the kisses you left,” she says in the lyrics of this single.

Despite this, Belinda responded with the release of her new song ‘Lies “cabrón”’, for which the opinions on social networks grew.

“The days went by and you were surprised when you lost me (…) I don’t want a man who thinks he’s better than me. Always fighting and behaving like a bastard”, says part of the lyrics of the song.

The artists have not publicly stated that their songs are mutual dedications, it is all speculation from their fans.

Taylor Swift

The American artist surprised her fans with the release of her single ‘Forever and always’ after her breakup with singer Joe Jonas, with whom she had begun a romantic relationship in 2008.

The song recounts how a love ends in a 27-second call, which refers to the end of her courtship with the singer.

The YouTube video of this musical production has led to more than 3 million views and remains an icon of pop music.

Katy Perry

American singer Katy Perry premiered the song ‘Wide Awake’, which was addressed to her ex-husband Russell Crowe. Through her single, Perry narrates the difficulties she had to face in her relationship.

“I wish I had known then what I know now, I wouldn’t have dived, or bowed. Gravity hurts, you made it so sweet… Until I woke up on the ground,” the lyrics read.

Miley Cyrus

The American artist had a sentimental relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth for several years, with whom she also married.

After their breakup, Cyrus released the song ‘Wrecking Ball’, from her studio album ‘Bangerz’, in which she recounts the love disappointment she was going through at the time.

The music video for this single received a lot of criticism from the public, since in it Cyrus showed the drastic change she had had after being the pop star of Disney.



Jennifer Lopez

The well-known artist Jennifer López also participated in the dedications to her ex-partners with the song “What did you do?” which was addressed to salsa singer Mark Anthony, with whom she had two children.

Although the singer’s birth language is English, the song was written in Spanish so that her ex-partner would feel alluded to.

Carol G

If just accepting it is difficult, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people

In recent days, the urban singer Karol G has been a trend in social networks not only because of her breakup with the singer Anuel AA, but also because of the comments and dedications that this separation brought.

In 2021, the reggaeton confirmed the end of her relationship with the singer through her Instagram stories and took the opportunity to deny rumors of alleged infidelity.

“If just accepting it is difficult, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people. For a long time, we tried to distance our relationship from social networks to take care of ourselves. We never used our relationship to do marketing neither today, nor almost three years ago that it all started, ”he stated.

After her separation from Anuel AA, Karol G premiered her well-known single ‘200 copas’, in which the conversation with a friend who is asked to end their relationship is represented. Now, the song has more than 119 million views on YouTube.

However, a few days ago, the reggaeton player confirmed on his social networks that he was in a new relationship with the Puerto Rican singer Yailin, which aroused multiple comments from fans of Karol G.

Given this, the singer premiered her most recent single ‘MAMII’, in which she talks about Anuel AA and her new courtship. The song caused such a stir on social networks that, just 11 days after its premiere, it reached more than 43 million views on YouTube.

Maluma

The artist from Antioquia Maluma aroused rumors with the premiere of his song ‘Hawai’, released in 2020.

Through this production, Maluma narrated the disappointment he experienced after his ex-girlfriend Natalia Barulich ended a relationship with him and immediately began another with soccer player Neymar.

