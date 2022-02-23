Christian Horner sees pressure on FIA to remove Michael Masi

The 2022 Formula 1 season has not yet started and some statements have already begun about what has happened before the new campaign. Michael Masi was dismissed as racing directors, Mercedes smiled and Christian Horner commented on it.

After Michael Masi’s job was taken away -although the FIA ​​says they will look for another position for him-, Christian Horner, Red Bull manager He had some statements about it and it seems that Mercedes will not like these comments at all.

Good gossip is coming! “It’s difficult, but it’s a matter for the FIA. I think it’s cruel, Masi was in a very difficult position last year. For us, in season 202 there were many decisions against us“, said Christian Horner in TalkSport.

“If you look at the resources you have at your disposal, especially compared to teams, the difference is huge“, added the Red Bull boss on the whole issue of the restructuring of some positions in the FIA.

In addition, he also commented on the new VAR that they are implementing in Formula 1: “It is good that they add certain technologies, such as an equivalent to VAR and also the arrival of Herbie Blash as one of the most experienced guys“. she added.

Christian Horner and the smoke screen of Mercedes in the victory of Max Verstappen

But in any interview since the 2021 season ended, the must-have question in any interview for Christian Horner is about the end of the race in Abu Dhabi, the crowning of Max Verstappen and the claims of Mercedes.

“It was a very intense season, and you have to look at the 22 races from the beginning. We had many decisions against us before Abu Dhabi and some other sanctions that were not applied. We have some luck at the end and that happens sometimes in sports, since nothing is over until you cross the finish line or the referee blows the final whistle“, admitting that, for him, it was a fair victory.

But it was not the only controversial statement, because he threw a small dart at Mercedes: “We didn’t do anything that was against the rules. If we look at the race, it’s a smokescreen, Mercedes had two opportunities to enter the ‘pits’. There was a virtual safety car and a safety car. Hamilton asked both times if he could make a pit stop and was left out. That was paid at the end of the race. Tactically we execute well and that is important when the margins are so small.“, Christian Horner sentenced.

IN CASE YOU ARE INTERESTED: STOP EVERYTHING! THERE IS ALREADY A DATE FOR THE PREMIERE OF THE 4TH SEASON OF DRIVE TO SURVIVE