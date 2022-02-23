Christian Bale as Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was revealed by a LEGO set | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Said character will be played by Christian Bale for the fourth installment of Thor, but yes, his appearance remained a secret until recently thanks to LEGO.
What Gorr Will Look Like in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
The company is characterized by maintaining a license with Marvel and, as expected, the first sets belonging to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ were revealed before the premiere of the film. The toys show what the famous Goat Boat will look like, where in addition to seeing the heroes, the first image of Gorr’s look is shown.
Although not very detailed, it gives the audience an idea of how said character could appear and, in addition, confirms that he will have a weapon: a black sword, which is rumored to be the All-Black the Necrosword.
This is known in the Marvel universe for being a malevolent sword-shaped deity that has existed for millions of years that was the first symbiote created, as well as the most powerful.
The small figure shows that Gorr will wear a white suit; however, it may not be his final form, as it must be remembered that some villains often change their appearance by revealing their true identity even more powerful.
In addition, thanks to the box we can see the first glimpse of Mighty Thor, that is, Jane Foster, who fights with Mjolnir. While Thor, the son of Odin, keeps Stormbreaker, the weapon he created to fight Thanos.
Who exactly is Gorr the Butcher God?
Gorr the God Butcher, as he is known in English, is a recurring villain in Thor’s story and aims to execute all the gods, since he has held a grudge against them since his childhood, as he blames them for his father’s death.
This drives him to torture, slaughter and enslave the gods for thousands of years. The first symbiote, All Black, physically joins him, giving him superhuman powers, the power to regenerate and create weapons just by thinking them, which come out of his body automatically.
Holding a hatred towards the gods, he faces Thor on several occasions within the comics and this will be the axis of the new movie of the superhero from Asgard.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released in July 2022 in theaters and will show a post-Avengers era, as it will take place after the defeat of Thanos and the death of Tony Stark.