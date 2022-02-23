Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrate the day of love together

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day by shopping at Chanel and having a romantic lunch. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spend their last Valentine’s Day pregnant.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid/The Grosby Group





Love was spinning in the air this February 14 and in the couple of Chris Pratt and katherine schwarzenegger it was no different. The artists celebrated Valentine’s Day together alone, while their little daughter Lyla remained at home.

The couple enjoyed a walk around the city followed by brunch. The walk took them to the gates of chanellwhere Pratt picked up a small gift for his girlfriend.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid/The Grosby Group





The actor was dressed in a light blue lapel shirt and jean shorts. Pratt wore a hat to cover the sun, dark glasses and white tennis shoes.

For her part, Katherine wore it cuter with a flowery dress up to her feet, loose in the belly area where her baby bump already looked well grown. The writer wore her sunglasses and laughed as she strolled with her husband.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid/The Grosby Group





Instagram was plagued with images of the two wishing each other love on this special day. Pratt opted for the stories where he portrayed different moments of his beloved wife.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my little cherry blossom,” she wrote first, where the writer posed smiling in the middle of a path with a cherry tree in the background.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Instagram by The Grosby Group





“Happy Valentine’s Day to my little snow bunny,” he captioned the second image as Katherine posed in the snow. Finally, on the third image, she wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to a hot mom.”

Do not miss: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt expect their second baby











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid/The Grosby Group





For her part, Katherine shared a fun video of Pratt dressed in a gala and wearing stockings with their faces stamped on them.

Their relationship was born when Maria Shriver introduced them to church in 2018 and they started dating in June of that year. They married in Montecito, California the following year and welcomed Lyla in August 2020.

Pratt’s Acting Present

The Jurassic World star has just released a new trailer for the third film in the franchise. Jurassic World: Dominion is the title of this new film, which is expected to be released in June 2022.

This is the third film in the saga, and the sixth in the Jurassic Park franchise. In this new preview, we see the return of mythical characters from the old movies steven spielberg.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Backgrid/The Grosby Group





Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum They appear in their respective roles, adding a nostalgic and interesting tone to the film.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set in the present day, about four years after the second film, when the Jurassic World theme park is destroyed and the dinosaurs are brought to life.

Continue reading: Chris Pratt fulfills his training routine