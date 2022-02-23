Chris Hemsworth’s new look for Thor: Love and Thunder

United States.- The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe continues to expand and pamper its fans with a wide variety of superhero content and one of the films fans of the franchise are looking forward to is Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film of the God of Thunder.

According to different American media, this title has already completed its recordings and during these moments of production the actor Chris Hemsworththe protagonist, has been caught wearing a completely different appearance from his last film.

Thor Now he wears a renewed appearance, as he managed to get back in shape after that hard moment that happened during the transition from Infinity War to Endgame, the two highest-grossing and famous Avengers movies of all time.

In the production by Taika Waititi, one of the best producers for this type of film, he revealed a new Thornow he is no longer an overweight, depressed, neglected and anguished character, but he is a much more imposing figure than what has been seen before on him.

Daily Mail It was he who decided to share the photographs of Chris Hemsworth wearing a very eighties style of clothing with sports accessories that show how much the superhero prepared to make a triumphant return to the big screen after there were only supposed to be three Thor movies and what last seen was hard for his fans.

But not everything is for Thor, but also for the Hollywood actor, since he undertook hard training to be able to show the most powerful version of the character and achieved great results. The film starring Chris Hemsworth will be part of the long-awaited Phase 4 of the UCM and is scheduled to premiere on May 06, 2022.

