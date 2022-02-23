Chris Hemsworth could be replaced by his brother, Luke, in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the most anticipated movies by Marvel fans. But will it originally feature Chris Hemsworth? We tell you all about Luke’s addition to the cast!

The arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder has fans on edge. This film, like the Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessis one of the most anticipated of Marvel for this 2022. It is that, it is not only about the return of Chris Hemsworth to the big screen dressed in the suit of the God of Thunder, but will also tell how his life was after avengers endgame. Undoubtedly, an emblematic moment in cinema is the one that will be experienced with this film.

Also, it should be noted that with Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth he becomes one of the Marvel actors who played his character the most times. The artist has gone through different feature films throughout his career in the MCU. In fact, he already surpasses Tom Holland himself with the number of times he came to bring Tom Holland’s brother to life. Loki. However, it seems that with the close of its history, the study has looked for other alternatives.

More than once it was said that Thor: Love and Thunder it would be Hemsworth’s last as an exclusive lead. Apparently, in what is to come, the superhero says goodbye forever to his life saving people, which means that the actor will not return to the franchise. Of course, it should be noted that there is still no official confirmation on this and, probably, the answer to that theory will only be known with the premiere of the feature film since that is how Marvel is handled.

However, what is clear is that Chris will be supplanted by one of his brothers. Luke Hemsworth, the oldest of this trio of actors, will also play Thor for this film.. But what does “also” mean this time? Well, the original interpreter of this character will always be the same, but his brother will arrive to act as his double, or so IMDB has implied, adding him to the cast list of this project. Apparently he will appear in some action scenes or, perhaps, that they are set in some other time.

It is still unknown what the exact role of Luke Hemsworth will be, but one thing is certain: the brothers had fun again on set. It is that, it is not the first time that they share a screen in the company of Kevin Feige, but they have also done it in Thor: Ragnarök, the second in the saga that has Chris as the protagonist. That is to say, obviously, the eldest son of this clan has enchanted and they did not hesitate to have him again.