‘Checo’ Pérez takes Verstappen to another level

Before launching the RB18 from Oracle Red Bull Racing in pre-season testing F1The dutch Max Verstappen praised Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez because both push each other for the benefit of the team.

Silverstone filming — Barcelona Testing – Big week for the #RB18 — pic.twitter.com/SWZ5ULgRQl —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 23, 2022

If the car is fast, I’m sure we can do a very good job again. I am looking forward to another fun year together with the team and CzechHe’s a great guy and we really push each other, which at the end of the day is good for the team.”

For his part, the Mexican is already clear about what his goal will be for next season.

“This season I want us to maximize our performance as a team and winSo that’s the main goal for 2022. I think the key to being successful under the new regulations will be how quickly teams can develop and how much they can improve throughout the season.”

Before the new era of cars in F1, ‘Czech’ Perez He mentioned that each team interpreted the rules in their own way, so the first race will be interesting to see which car is the best.

