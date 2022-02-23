‘Checo’ Pérez presented his Red Bull helmet for the 2022 season

The Mexican Red Bull driver, Sergio Pérez, presented his new helmet that he will wear in the upcoming Formula 1 season

MEXICO — The Mexican pilot of Reb Bull Racing, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezpresented its new helmet for the 2022 season of Formula 1.

Through a video Perez showed the design of the new hull, in addition to pointing out the details and the importance of mainly placing the flag of Mexico.

Checo Pérez presented his helmet that he will wear in the 2022 season. Red Bull

“Hello friends, a very special day is always to show you the new helmet for this season, I hope you like it a lot. The most special details are my flag of MexicoI always carry it with great pride,” he said.

2 Related

The Mexican pilot emphasized the presence of the Aztec symbols, which he has worn on all his helmets throughout his career, as well as the sponsors who have accompanied him.

“The Aztec symbols that are already becoming a tradition in all my helmets, in recent years we have carried them. Without a doubt, my sponsors who have been with me for all these years.”

Czech He emphasized the presence of the name ‘Jalisco’ on the lower front part of the helmet, after in recent days he was appointed ambassador of this state, from which he originates.

“Also, a very special moment is that I am going to take Jalisco around the world, I am proud to wear it and represent it all over the world. I hope you like it a lot and most importantly, that it brings us many victories,” he concluded.

In the helmet, the white color is shown as the background, with stripes of Aztec symbols in gray in a soft tone, as well as the stripes in blue, red and yellow of the team of Red Bull Racingin addition to having the number 11 in red with yellow on the back.