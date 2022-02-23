Champions League | Villarreal overcomes Hurricane Vlahovic

Duel in style for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. On this occasion, it is the turn of a Villarreal who enthusiastically faces the challenge of Juventus of Turin in the highest club competition on the planet football. A tie that, at least on paper, seems quite level between both contenders. Those of Unai Emery will try to exploit their virtues as much as possible, while those of bianconeri cling to the big eared like a burning nail.

Follow after this ad

As a result of the losses of Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcácer, the offensive plot of the Castellón team would be formed by Samu Chukwueze, Giovani Lo Celso, Alberto Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma. And what about the engine room, with a core of full competitive guarantees with the duo of Étienne Capoue and Dani Parejo. Moving on to the Piedmontese team, he would opt for a two-point system with Dusan Vlahovic and Álvaro Morata (on loan from Atlético de Madrid).

It took 34 seconds for Vlahović to overtake Juventus. #LaCasaDelFootball pic.twitter.com/DlPCd44Eyd – Soccer on Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 22, 2022

Dusan Vlahovic strikes first

The contest would start in a sensational way for the interests of the squad prepared by Massimiliano Allegri. All of this, of course, for the a fantastic definition of a Vlahovic that would take oil from a loss of the Yellow Submarine (0 – 1). As for Juventus’ defensive approach, a system of three central defenders with Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro and Danilo Luiz stood out.

For their part, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio would act as lanes. The replica of the club groguet would arrive in the boots of Lo Celsoauthorized by Alfonso Pedraza, but the strike of the former Real Betis would be repelled by the wood. Equally, Wojciech Szczesny would have to spring into action with a fantastic save to lock down his dominance against Danjuma’s shot.

The connection between Étienne Capoue and Dani Parejo

Manuel Locatelli, Vlahovic and Morata would try to increase the Italians’ income, while Danjuma was not coming into play too much. Étienne Capoue would try his luck with a shot from long distance, while De Ligt would make a great interception behind. After the restart, the everlasting Leonardo Bonucci would jump to the green mat to replace Alex Sandro.

The staging of Emery’s would be much more satisfactory in the second act, although it is true that they were somewhat imprecise in the decisive meters with the last pass. Alberto Moreno would put Szczesny to the test, but it would have to be Even the one that leveled the forces in the electronic of The ceramic (eleven). After a collective triangulation, the midfielder would culminate an exquisite assist from Capoue.