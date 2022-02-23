Champions League final and World Cup repechage in Russia in suspense due to crisis in Ukraine

The Champions League final is scheduled to be played in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on May 28. (Photo: Reuters/David Klein)

Football teams that have pending games in Russia are concerned about the current situation in the region. Poland doesn’t know what will happen in their playoff game in Moscow next March and several voices have been raised against a Champions League Final in St. Petersburg in May.

The Polish Football Federation (PZPN) asked FIFA to clarify what will happen with the playoff match that its team must play against Russia for the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after Russia ordered the sending of troops to the breakaway regions of Ukraine.

“The Polish Football Federation has asked FIFA to urgently clarify issues related to party organization“, the PZPN said in a statement, adding that it hopes to provide players with optimal conditions to prepare for and play international matches, according to the Reuters agency.

The playoff match between Russia and Poland to get a place in the World Cup in Qatar this year is scheduled for March 24.

The PZPN recognized that political decisions, such as possible sanctions against Russia, remain the responsibility of state authorities and international organizations.

“However, being aware of the possible threats related to the current situation, we are awaiting the position of the authorities of the world federation,” he said.

He added that the issue also affects Sweden and the Czech Republic, which could face Russia in Moscow in the European play-off bracket B final.

On the other hand, the directors of the governing body of European football have held meetings on whether to carry out the Champions League final in St. Petersburg due to the impact of the intensification of the Russian intervention in Ukraine, according to AP.

The biggest match in European football is scheduled to be played in the Russian city on May 28the biggest sporting event the country has had since the 2018 World Cup.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared on Tuesday that Russia should not be allowed host football events such as the Champions League final.

Great Britain said it would discuss the venue for the Champions League final with relevant bodies.

Asked if he would push for the Champions League final to be moved, Johnson told lawmakers: “seems inconceivable to me that the big international football tournaments can be held in Russia after (…) the invasion of a sovereign country”.

Nadine Dorries, the British sports minister, said Britain would raise the issue with soccer authorities.

“I have serious concerns about sporting events taking place in Russia, such as the Champions League final, and will discuss this with the relevant governing bodies,” Dorries said.

“We will not allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimize their illegal invasion of Ukraine“.

