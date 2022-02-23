Carnival 2022: Warner Channel and Space celebrate in style

In the midst of the upcoming Carnival festivitiesWarner Channel and Canal Space they decided to unfold an agenda to marathon.

These are days of adventure and magic to celebrate this festive season.

SPACE: EXPLOSIVE CARNIVAL

The signal has already given free rein to the endless days of adventures that began this Monday, February 21, and will last until Wednesday, March 2. Ten days of adrenaline-fueled movies, stunning landscapes, unforgettable characters and premieres like Aquaman, Shadowhunters: City of Bones, Disaster Above and The Departed. In addition, the proposal includes hits like Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, The Wrecker and explosive combos focused on Steven Seagal, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, DC and The Rock.

EXPLOSIVE CARNIVAL AGENDA

Thursday, February 24, from 11:35 (COL) / 11:50 (ARG) / 12:20 (MEX) / 12:30 (CHI) hours.

A Slam in Style / And Where Are the Blondes? / Lethal Virus / Hellboy /

Shadowhunters: City of Bones / Assassin Mode

Friday, February 25, from 11:10 a.m. (COL) / 11:20 a.m. (ARG) / 11:50 a.m. (MEX) / 12:15 p.m. (CHI) hours.

Hellboy / Shadowhunters: City of Bones / Nico / High Alert 2 / The Orphanage / The Fear Chronicles.

Saturday February 26, from 10.50 (MEX) / 11.50 (COL) / 12.00 (ARG) /

12.35 (CHI) hours.

Nico / High Alert 2 / Megalodon / Rampage: Havoc / Deadly Vengeance / The Infiltrator / Detonated.

Sunday, February 27, from 10:55 (COL) / 11:05 (ARG) / 11:35 (CHI) / 11:40 (MEX) hours.

Megalodon / Rampage: Devastation / Deadly Vengeance / The Infiltrator / Woman

Marvel / Aquaman / The Night of the Demon.

Monday, February 28, from 10:15 a.m. (COL) / 10:25 a.m. (ARG) / 11:00 a.m. (CHI / MEX) hours.

Web of Corruption / Wonder Woman / Aquaman / From the Cradle to the Grave / The Wrecker / Cobra / Rambo: Back to Hell.

Tuesday, March 1, from 12:00 (ARG) / 12:15 (COL) / 12:20 (MEX) / 1:05 (CHI) hours.

From the Cradle to the Grave / The Wrecker / Cobra / Maximum Risk / Heart of

León / Disaster on the Heights / I Am Revenge: Retaliation.

Wednesday, March 2, from 12:10 p.m. (MEX) / 12:45 p.m. (ARG) / 12:50 p.m. (CHI) / 1:05 p.m. (COL) hours.

Sniper: to the Limit / The Sniper: the Last Massacre / Maximum Risk / Heart of the Lion / No Escape.

WARNER CHANNEL: POTTERHEAD CARNIVAL

A great selection of the best films of the most famous wizard in the world, to continue with the magic during this month of celebrations on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 February.

SCHEDULE

Saturday February 26

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, at 4:25 p.m. (ARG / CHI) / 4:30 p.m. (COL) / 4:50 p.m. (MEX) hours.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, at 7:00 p.m. (ARG / CHI) / 7:05 p.m. (COL) / 7:20 p.m. (MEX) hours.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, at 10:00 p.m. (ARG / COL / CHI / MEX) hours.

Sunday February 27

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, at 13:50 (ARG / COL / CHI) / 14:25 (MEX) hours.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, at 4:30 p.m. (ARG / COL / CHI) / 4:50 p.m. (MEX) hours.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, at 7:25 p.m. (ARG / COL / CHI) / 7:35 p.m. (MEX) hours.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, at 22:00 (ARG / COL / CHI / MEX) hours.