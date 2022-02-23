Cardi B got into the Ukraine crisis with complaints to the leaders and asked “that they come to a logical conclusion”

Cardi B spoke on her social networks about the crisis in Ukraine (Reuters)

Rapper Cardi B said she’s “not really” on either NATO or Russia’s side in the Ukraine crisis, after making comments that war “should be the last thing” world leaders should worry about amid of this conflict.

The singer, known for using her social media to comment on celebrity news and gossip, shared her thoughts on the crisis in Ukraine, criticizing world leaders for focusing on the wrong issues.

On Tuesday, February 22, she responded to a fan on Twitter who tagged her asking her what she thought “About this whole Russia thing.” The person was referring to news of Russia’s latest military incursions into Ukraine, which have prompted world leaders, including Boris Johnson, to announce new sanctions against Moscow.

“I hope these world leaders stop hallucinating with power and really think about who is really being affected (citizens), in addition to the fact that the whole world is in crisis,” the artist replied in a message on the social network. “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Cardi B’s message

“I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m going to mind my own business because sometimes I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I can get killed,” she said. rapper from her Twitter account, where she has more than 20 million followers.

“I’m not really on NATO’s side. I’m not really on the side of Russia. In fact, I’m on the side of the citizens, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now.” affirmed artist in social networks.

He also reflected on political issues, and criticized global inflation. Some economic experts have said that Americans could see rising energy and fuel costs if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“There is inflation not only in the United States, but in all parts of the world. It’s really hard to get the economy back.” said. “There are so many shipments and back shipments. China is not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind. And this shit just made it that much more complicated, so I’m really upset about this,” she expressed. “And I wish that all the world leaders right now really come to a logical conclusion.”

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, has expressed an interest in politics on several occasions before. He has promoted campaign ideas for former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and shared messages of support for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her run for Congress. In 2020, the rapper spoke about her ambition to enter the world of politics in a tweet: “I think I want to be a politician… I feel like if I go back to school and focus, I can be a part of Congress.”

However, the rapper has preferred not to comment on social issues lately due to the criticism she receives. She “was tired of being bullied by Republicans,” she tweeted in October 2021, “and also being criticized by the very people she stood up for.”

Keep reading:

“He is small and pale; so cold that it is almost reptilian”: the brutal description made 22 years ago that anticipated Putin’s ambitions

Ukraine’s security council called for the establishment of a state of emergency due to the risk of a total invasion by Russia

Amnesty International warned that the Russian invasion could unleash a conflict with crimes against humanity in Ukraine.