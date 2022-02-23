Cardi B criticizes world leaders for handling crisis in Ukraine

Cardi B shared her opinion on the crisis in Ukraine, and criticized world leaders for focusing on the wrong issues.

The “Up” rapper is known for using her social media to comment on celebrity news and gossip, as well as promote her music and projects.

On Tuesday, February 22, she responded to a fan on Twitter who tagged her asking what she thought “about this whole Russia thing.”

The person was referring to news of Russia’s latest military incursions into Ukraine, which have prompted world leaders, including Boris Johnson, to announce new sanctions against Moscow.

“I hope these world leaders stop hallucinating with power and really think about [quién] (citizens) are really being affected, plus the whole world is in crisis,” Cardi replied.

“War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has expressed an interest in politics on several occasions before.

He has promoted campaign ideas for former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and shared messages of support for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her run for Congressional Representative from New York.

Cardi B comments on the situation in Ukraine (Twitter/Cardi B)

In 2020, Cardi spoke about her ambition to enter the political sphere herself in a tweet: “I think I want to be a politician… I feel like if I go back to school and focus I can be a part of Congress.”

However, the rapper has preferred not to comment on social issues lately, saying she is tired of criticism from both sides of the spectrum.

“I was tired of being bullied by Republicans,” she tweeted in October 2021, “and also tired of being criticized by the very people I stood up for.”