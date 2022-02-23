Canelo Álvarez and Julio César Chávez will offer a massive boxing class in the Zócalo

With the presence of the legendary Julio Cesar ChavezRoberto Duran, Larry Holmes, Erick “Terrible” Moralesas well as the best pound for pound on the planet Saul “Canelo” Alvarez The massive boxing class will be held on May 21 at the capital socketwhere it will seek to impose Guinness record with 50 thousand attendees.

“There is great enthusiasm. Today we gather many ambassadors who are going to be part of this great goal that is to break the world record with a boxing class here in the Zócalo, many boxers from children, amateurs, great current champions, great figures from the past, even Ciro Nucci, president of the Boxing Commission, he is 82 years old but he is already there ready to be part of this historic day.

“From the oldest, current and retired, to the little children who are starting. Chávez is already confirmed, all those who were there today. Much depends on the fight schedule of some. “Canelo” has always been in favor of being part of the events in Mexico; they also come Roberto Duran, Larry Holmes. We are going to make this a great celebration and put Mexico City on the map again in boxing,” he explained. Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of World Boxing Council.

In the official announcement of the massive class were present Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the Mexico City, the federal deputy Miguel Torruco Garza, the general director of INDEPORTE, Javier Hidalgo Ponce; as well as former world champions Ana María Torres, Mariana Juárez, “Terrible” Morales, Carlos Zárate, Humberto “Chiquita” González, Isaac “Tortas” Bustos, just to mention a few.

“Mexico is a very big country and in terms of boxing, in the 50’s, 60’s we have had great stories, great fighters in the 70’s, an impressive range in the 80’s and 90’s. Every decade we have been growing, today we have the best fighter in the world.

“Mexico is a world boxing power and has great fans. The Mexican boxing fan is the best in the world, it is the force that helps us boxers to give everything, to give our best in each of the fights. I always hear that hobby scream and today I want to hear it also throw blows, make it sound, let the wind break, “Morales said.

That same day, a boxing function will be held at the Plaza de Toros México, where a tribute will be paid to the legendary trainer and Hall of Famer, Ignacio Berinstain. The card will star Juan Manuel Márquez with a rival to be confirmed and the co-feature will be the exhibition fight between Jorge “Travieso” Arce and Cristian Mijares.

“Everything came together to make it a great celebration that week of boxing in Mexico,” Sulaimán Saldivar emphasized.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CANELO ÁLVAREZ: PROMOTER OF BENAVIDEZ ACCUSED REYNOSO OF PROTECTING HIS BOXER TOO MUCH