Camila Cabello and Johnny Depp lead the voting for the ‘Oscars Fan Favorite’ award

The awards oscars incorporated in its 94th edition a new category, in an attempt to attract more audience, called ‘Oscars Fan Favorite‘ or the Oscar of popularity, an award that has the peculiarity of being chosen by the public and not by members of The Academy.

This category was already raised a few years ago, but it was not carried out due to criticism in some media. On this occasion, the public will be able to cast their vote through Twitter with the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite for your favorite candidate to win this popular award, from February 14 to March 3.

Although everything indicated that ‘Spider-Man: No way home‘ was positioned as a favorite, as was the ‘League of Justice‘ from zack Snyder. However, the ‘Cinderella‘ from Camila Hair gain more and more followers. And she’s not alone, because Johnny Depp and his ‘ minimata‘ aim high thanks to the actor’s legion of fans.

How to vote for Oscars Fan Favorite ⬇️ 1. Tweet your favorite film from 2021

2. Use the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite AND #Sweepstakes in your tweet OR vote on https://t.co/dadD2i7Cy0

3. Vote up to 20 times per day *Voting ends on 3/3* pic.twitter.com/mwisJ2GxLF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 17, 2022

Of course, figures like Cabello attract a large number of fans thanks to their successful career in music, but the film with which she debuted as an actress was not well received by the review professional . The same happens with Depp, who after his controversial married with Amber heard, many of his followers have turned fully to him. This makes believe that the vote is done thinking about external factors and not about the film itself.