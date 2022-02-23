Cabal and Farah advanced to the next round of the ATP 500 in Acapulco

Cabal and Farah added their eighth victory in the first rounds of the Australian Open. Photo: courtesy Fedecoltenis

This Wednesday the Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah debuted at the ATP 500 in Acapulco. In this meeting they had a victory too suffered. After this triumph, they hope to face each other this Thursday against Feliciano López and Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semifinals.

This February 23, the first round of the Mexican tournament took place, which was characterized by being a litmus test and authority for national players, since they had to push themselves to the maximum to overcome the local Reyes-Varela and the Canadian Schnur with partials of 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.

After this step to the next round, the Colombian duo will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Spaniard Feliciano López, tomorrow, February 24. And no information has yet been given nor has the time in which this commitment will take place been confirmed.

Despite the fact that the duo of Colombian racket players took the victory this Wednesday, they suffered during the match

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah stand out in the Colombian team that will face the United States in the Davis Cup from March 4 to 5 in Reno (Nevada), the Colombian Tennis Federation announced earlier this month.

Daniel Galán, number 127 in the ATP ranking, was called up for the singles games, as well as Nicolás Mejía and Nicolás Barrientos, who received a call for the first time to be part of the group.. “We are very excited, it is a very competitive team and we are very excited about this important challenge that is trying to return to the World Group at the end of the year”said the captain of the Colombian team, Alejandro Falla.

The series between Colombia and the United States will be played at the Reno Events Center, on an indoor cement court. The winner will qualify for the 2022 Davis Cup finals, while the loser will move on to play in World Group I in September. Galán, who will play the Davis Cup for the eighth time, has accumulated seven wins and four losses.

Since his debut in 2018, he has been in every series that Colombia has played. Colombia’s second racket in singles is Mejía, who will play the Davis Cup for the third time. The Bogota native had an outstanding presentation in the final round last year where he played well against rivals from Italy and the United States. Cabal and Farah have been playing as a couple for eleven years. They have won 14 points in the history of this tournament.

B.arrientos, the novelty, is the current 140 in the world in the doubles classification and in 2021 he closed one of the best seasons of his career in this modality, with eight finals on the Challenger circuit and four titles.

