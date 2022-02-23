Britney Spears signs millionaire agreement to develop her biography from her own handwriting

After numerous productions that have captured her story in documentary format and without her consent, the time has finally come when the world will be able to learn about the terrible years that Britney Spears lived from her own voice.

Through Page Six it was announced that the interpreter of “Toxic” received a very generous offer to release a book under the signature of the publisher Simon & Schuster that finally reveals each of the details that he lived under the terrible tutelage exercised by his father, James Parnell Spears.

The digital media reported that the prestigious publisher offered her 15 million dollars, the highest amount offered to the singer for the exclusive of her story.

After almost 14 years of living under legal guardianship against her will, the singer is experiencing one of the best moments of her life, but still close to controversy and controversies.

The most recent drama starred Jamie Lynn Spears, who revealed through her book “Things I Should Have Said” that Britney threatened her with a knife.

Accusation that the singer responded through her official Instagram account: “I have never been near you with a knife or would even think of doing something like that. Only a piece of trash would make those things up about someone.”

Many claimed that Britney’s younger sister used her name to generate more sales for the book she launched last January.

At the same time, Mathew Rosengart, the attorney for the “Princess of Pop” asked Jamie Lynn to “cease and desist from making derogatory references to Britney during the promotional campaign.” Otherwise, they will initiate a legal process in which the singer could even claim part of the profits for the use of her name without prior authorization.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read his book, she and millions of her followers are shocked to see how he has once again exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she, ”said the lawyer.

In the terrible decade that Britney lived under the mandate of her father, the world witnessed that the singer did not receive more support from her closest relatives, such as her mother Lynne and her brothers Jamie Lynn and Bryan; who stayed away from the abuses of which the interpreter of “Circus” was a victim.

