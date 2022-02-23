Britney Spears Receives Gift From Selena Gomez As A Symbol Of Her Support – CINEMABLEND

Britney Spears is again under the spotlight, this time for the legal fight against her father, who maintains the guardianship of her estate. As a symbol of emotional support, Selena Gomez sent him a special gift.





For the past 12 years, Britney Spears has been under the legal guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears, after her personal collapse. which led him to attack a paparazzi’s car. At that time her behavior was erratic, she even shaved her head and soon after she was put on a “5150 hold” in a psychiatric hospital where her mental health was evaluated.

He recently revealed to the public that one of his conditions under the tutelage of his father is to use contraceptives against his will, This abuse of her rights (among many others) led her to fight for her freedom before a judge, giving way to the hashtag #FreeBritney on social networks. The hashtag and the singer have enjoyed the support of multiple celebrities such as Miley CyrusJustin Timberlake, Madonna, Khloé Kardashian, Mariah Carey and Selena Gomez, who recently sent an emotional gift to the Princess of Pop.



Through his official Instagram account, Britney Spears shared a photo showing a bikini designed by Selena Gomezwho recently lent his voice to films like Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and dolittle. The image was also accompanied by the following message of thanks:

“Ok guys…great news. When I woke up, I received a very nice box with a bikini inside and my three favorite Selena Gomez makeup products.. Her glitters are so much fun and her face spritz before makeup is bomb and smells great,” the Princess of Pop wrote.



Selena… thank you for surprising me with this gift.

Shortly after, Selena Gomez responded to the publication with a positive message: “This makes me very happy! I hope you enjoy it, I love you very much.” The original photograph right now has exceeded a million reactions. This gesture is related to the complicated moment that Britney Spears is going through, who has decided to hire a new lawyer in order to completely remove the legal guardianship that her father maintains.

Recall that on March 23, Britney mentioned before a United States court: “I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I am angry, depressed. My father and my agency should be in jail. I want my life back”, in reference to the life he currently leads and that has become a trend in social networks mainly with different shows of support. She also assured that she was prescribed lithium against her will, a drug that produces depression, irritability and lack of control: “I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses “.

Britney’s case against her father is still in progress, and the singer has acquired the defense of a new attorney who could put an end to her father’s enforced guardianship. In addition, the Princess of Pop assured that she will stop giving shows until everything is resolved in court and she can obtain her freedom again.