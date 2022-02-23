Britney Spears: ex-partner of her sister, Jamie Lynn, would be supporting the eint singer’s book | PHOTOS | INSTAGRAM | shows

The sides begin to arm themselves! alexa nikolasactress who participated in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 with Jamie Lynn Spearsuploaded a picture of Britney Spears in which reference would be made to its possible new release: an autobiographical book. The singer, who would have signed a millionaire contract to capture her memories in writing, has not yet confirmed this project.

What did Alexa Nikolas say about Britney Spears?

Through her official Instagram account, the American Alexa Nikolas uploaded a photo to her stories that caught the attention of netizens. This short video was the image of a publication of another account, in which there was talk of the possible next literary work of Britney Spears.

Although the photo is not accompanied by any text written by the actress, it would not be surprising if Alexa is in favor of what the “Toxic” interpreter can reveal in her memoirs. Let’s remember that Nikolas and Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of the ‘pop princess’, have not had a good relationship for many years.

Story of the actress about Britney Spears. Photo: Instagram Alexa Nikolas

Another point on which Alexa and Britney would agree is that both showed their rejection of Jamie Lynn’s biographical work: Things I Should Have Said.

What Britney Spears book is Alexa Nikolas referring to?

Over the last few days, the rumor that Britney Spears is thinking of publishing a memoir has gained strength. According to what is being said in the global press, the singer would have signed a US $ 15 million contract to share her experiences, especially those that she lived during the guardianship to which she was subjected.

According to what the Page Six portal has reported, the artist reached an agreement with the publisher Simon & Schuster to reveal “her memoirs about her career, her ‘toxic’ life and her family.” On the other hand, it is also said that this text is the way in which Britney would respond to what her sister, Jamie Lynn, said in her play Things She Should Have Said.