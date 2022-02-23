British Medical Journal addresses the controversy over the use of ivermectin in Mexico City

the British Medical Journal published this Tuesday an article related to the controversy over the delivery of ivermectin to patients of COVID-19 on the Mexico City.

The government of Mexico City handed out nearly 200,000 “ivermectin based kits” last year to people who had tested positive for covid-19, without telling them they were subjects in an experiment on the drug’s effectivenesshttps://t.co/J7I4c9oE13 — The BMJ (@bmj_latest) February 22, 2022

In the post, Owen Dyer offers a summary of the case, in which the magazine SocArXiv of the University of Maryland withdrew for ethical reasons a study done by the Government of Mexico City in 2021 on the use of ivermectin in patients with coronavirus.

The case sparked a scandal because the capital’s government delivered thousands of doses of said drug in the medical kits that delivered to those infected with SARS-CoV-2 despite the fact that since March 31, 2021 the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended not to use it.

It was not an experiment, nor was it a clinical trial. It was a comprehensive public health strategy. The Ministry of Health would never experiment with the population”, expressed in this regard this month the Secretary of Health of the capital, Oliva Lopez Arellano.

The article published by the BMJ mentions the case of four inmates on Arkansas who suffered side effects after the Washington County jail doctor treated their COVID-19 with high doses of ivermectin without them knew.

The case has drawn comparisons in the media with the infamous experiment of Tuskegeein which black men in the southern United States were told that they would be treated for syphilis, but in reality they only studied the natural course of the disease without giving them treatment.

Dyer said that the inmates were told that their treatment consisted of vitamins, antibiotics and steroids, but in fact they were being given ivermectin, which caused them to experience vision problems, diarrhea and blood in their stool, among other symptoms.

The article recalls that the United States Centers for Disease Control advised against the use of ivermectin to treat coronavirus.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital