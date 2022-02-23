Brie Larson wants to participate in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

the saga Fast&Furious It does not stop adding new faces and actors to its cast. The tenth installment is already in preparation as explained by the Vin Dieseland now is the star of Captain MarvelBrie Larsonwhich states in comic book you want to participate in one of the sequels. After stating that the marvels being a gigantic sequel and returning to her official YouTube channel, the actress begins to look to the future.

Tendr Larson is a role alongside Vin Diesel and the rest of his family Fast&Furious?

Brie Larson, the Carol Danvers actress, has made no secret of her desire to appear in the franchise’s future. “Really, one hundred percent. I would love to be one hundred percent in a Fast&Furious“, comments the interpreter. “Please tell everyone in charge that of course I’d like to be in a Fast&FuriousLarson pleaded in Uproxx. “I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they are very good movies. They are so funny. And they have made me appreciate cars. And I think that is something that should be appreciated. They are incredible. So, of course, please,” he confirmed.







While Universal thinks of crossover with other sagas like Jurassic World or transformersBrie Larson was asked if she saw her character from Marvel combined with Vin Diesel cars. “Wow! That’s a millionaire idea”Larson explained. “I’m willing to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes,” she confirmed. The next movie in the saga will be Fast and Furious 10, which in addition to Diesel and the classic cast, will feature Jason Momoa, who will also join the cast. Larson, active in social networks, star the marvelsdirected by Nia DaCosta to be released in 2023.