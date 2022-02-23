Brian Flores rejected millionaire agreement to be able to speak freely about Dolphins

The former head coach of Miami did not accept a non-disparagement clause in order to express himself freely about the treatment he received in the team

In his dismissal from Miami Dolphins last month, the coach brian flowers refused to sign a non-disparagement agreement presented by the owner stephen rosshe pointed flowers to Bryant Gumbel of HBO’s “Real Sports.”

“Just signing that separation agreement would have really silenced me,” he said. flowers in an episode that airs this Thursday night.

Brian Flores decided not to sign the agreement so he could speak publicly about the treatment he received in Miami. Getty Images

By not signing the non-disparagement agreement, Flores left millions of dollars on the tablesaid John Elefterakis, one of the lawyers for flowers. But don’t sign too gave him the freedom to talk about his deal in Miami.

“To the coach’s credit flowersI wasn’t going to sign that because I wanted to, it wasn’t about the money,” attorney Doug Wigdor told Gumbel, adding that it was a two-year non-disparagement agreement contract. “If it was about money, he would have signed it. What he did, instead, was he filed this lawsuit so he could help other coaches, now … and in the future.”

Wigdor added: “If a manager gets fired with a couple of years or a year left on his contract, they don’t get paid unless they sign a resignation, nondisclosure and non-disparagement agreement. Then they buy their silence.”

With the ability to speak freely about your time with dolphins, flowerswho was recently hired as a defensive assistant by the Pittsburgh Steelers, filed a demand against the NFL and three teams (the dolphinsNew York Giants and Denver Broncos), alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices and his firing in Miami.

Among other accusations, flowers said Ross offered him $100,000 for a loss in 2019.something he and his attorneys told Gumbel they had proof of and would be willing to share with the NFL in its investigation into Ross.

For their part, the dolphins issued a statement denying the allegation of flowers about refusing to sign an agreement not discredit after his dismissal on January 10.

The Dolphins have released this statement in response to Brian Flores’ claim that he refused to sign an NDA following his firing on Jan. 10 pic.twitter.com/tiQIrUh1TU — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 22, 2022

“This last statement of brian flowers that Steve Ross mentioned a non-disparagement agreement is categorically untrue,” the club said. “This did not happen and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unsubstantiated statements that he knows are not true.”