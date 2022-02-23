Boy saves man covered in snow from storm in Canada

Canada.- An eight-year-old boy named Clayton you saved a man’s life in the middle of a winter storm in the city of Ottawa, Canada.

It was yesterday Monday when the boy became the hero of the neighborhood when calling the emergency services after noticing that a man lying near his home.

Clayton immediately notified and managed to get paramedics to attend to the older adult who had fallen and was almost completely buried by snowwho did not want to be transferred to a hospital.

“The gentleman was thus covered due to the great Nevada when Clayton saw him,” the paramedic service explained on its Twitter account.

The incident immediately went viral. the boy received congratulations from the mayor of Ottawa himself, Jim Watson.

“Thank you for helping this man out in your community. You are an amazing and very kind person,” Watson wrote to Clayton via Twitter.