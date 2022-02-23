Bombshell for the summer, they filter the conditions for Lewandowski to come to Monterrey

Robert Lewandowski, Polish striker

In social networks it leaked informationn about that a team Monterrey I would be trying to bring the global star in the summer Robert Lewandowski. In the absence of fine-tuning some details, it seems that is everything ready so that the polish trip to Mexico before starting the next season.

Everything seems to indicate that a friendly match between tigers and the Bayern Munich is practically fixed to be held in summer at the University Stadium. The Teutonic club intends to make a preparation tour of North America, in which would include a meeting in Nuevo León before the feline squad.

On Twitter, commentator Pello Maldonado stated that “Tigres is close to closing a summer friendly against Bayern Munich in the most passionate court in Mexico!“. He also closed his tweet praising the UANL cadre as usual, saying “Tigres keep making history on and off the pitch!”

He also stated that the last details that are being prepared are logistics issues, so personal of the german giant I would be in the University Stadium next week. Bayern could go into the game with ample chances of being champions of the Champions League, just like the last time they faced Tigres.

international revenge

Although this time the meeting would be only friendly and I would not define no titleTigres claims to have improved the relationship with the Bayern board since the final of the Club World Cup last year, in which the university team made history being the Concacaf first team to access that instance.

