Billie Eilish again interrupted concert for the safety of her fans

That’s why they love her so much! No doubt billie eilish stands out for her remarkable talent in music, but also for always being concerned about the physical and psychological integrity of all her fans in each of her concerts.

The American artist made headlines again for interrupting a show, but this time it was at Madison Square Garden last weekend as part of her tour “Happier Than Ever”.

Always so worried!

In the area of ​​the district Manhattan, New YorkBillie Eilish performed an incredible show last Friday, where she sang her very successful singles “Bad Guy”, “Bury a Friend”and many more.

In the middle of the show, the 20-year-old decided to take a few minutes to say “If you want to sit down, it’s allowed. Go ahead, sit back and breathe”.

As reported by other North American media, the world star also asked attendees who were in the front row to “take a step back and They’ll make room for everyone down here«.

It is not the first time for a show

Let us remember that, at the beginning of the month, specifically on February 5, Billie Eilish was in full concert at the State Farm Arenawhen he noticed that a fan was distressed by not being able to breathe.

After the fact, the singer interrupted the show and offered her help. According to Danna Macias, who was at the function, commented that the artist put everything on pause after the person asked to be removed from the crowd.

In the same way, let’s not forget that Billie’s acting was criticized by kanye-westwho posted on her Instagram the headline of a medium which indicated that she made fun of Travis Scott and the families of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

However, the composer knows that she only has good intentions, and did not give much importance to the words of the ex of kim kardashian, but did leave him a message: “I literally never said anything about Travis. Alone we helped a fan.