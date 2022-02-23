Bertín Osborne, wives and girlfriends: each of the singer’s loves, including Ana Obregón | Sandra Domecq | Celebrities of Spain | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Sing and love. Bertin Osborne is without a doubt quite a Don Juan, because in addition to two marriages he has had several girlfriends and romances, one of them with Ana Obregon. Do you want to know who has surrendered to its charms?

The presenter of Mi casa es la tuya y el show de Bertín, who belongs to an aristocratic Spanish family, could be one of the men with the most love interests in Spain, although he has tried to be discreet in his private life.

At the beginning of 2022, at 67 years old, the announcement of her divorce has brought to mind the list of her loves, some long and others short, like Ana Obregón. Here we tell you about what we have been able to find out.

HOW HAS THE LOVE LIFE OF ROMANCES BERTÍN OSBORNE BEEN?

Bertín Osborne in January of this year when both he and Fabiola Martinez, his wife, released a statement confirming that they had decided to put an end to their relationship. A news that surprised many, since they were one of the strongest couples on the national scene. They spent twenty years together and had the best of their lives: two children, Carlos and Quique.

Sandra Domecq

Bertin Osborne met Sandra Domecq when they were very young and developed in the same social environment. Their courtship lasted about three years and then, in July 1977, were married in the church of San Miguel in Jerez de la Frontera. The couple had three daughters: Alejandra, Eugenia and Claudia. In 1988 they announced their separation and Bertín assumed responsibility amid rumors of infidelity. However, he always supported her until she passed away in 2004 from a long illness.

Fabiola Martinez

The Spanish presenter and singer Bertín Osborne met Fabiola Martínez during the casting for one of her video clips in 2001. After two years they got married and had two children: Carlos and Quique. In January of this year they announced their separation due to “coexistence problems”. However, they show a good relationship.

arianna brown

One of his most notorious relationships, in addition to his marriages, was the one that the Spanish aristocrat had with the American model Arianne Brown, who is 17 years younger than Bertín Osborne. They spent nine years together and even thought about going through the altar, but it did not materialize.

Ana Obregon

Although there were always strong rumors that there was something between Bertín and Ana Obregon, recently the protagonists decided to confirm it. The actress said that it was one of the best kept secrets and she commented that it was when they were 20 years old and for a very short time. Osborne, meanwhile, explained that it was he who ended the relationship, after two months, in order to preserve a beautiful friendship. And so it has been. They are very good friends.

Terelu Campos

Terelu Campos, the most mediatic daughter of María Teresa Campos, although she denies it, is part of Bertín Osborne’s list of loves, quite a seducer. During a visit she made with her mother and sister, Carmen Borrego, to the presenter’s program, the latter slipped that she Terelu had learned at the singer’s house. “In your house he learned many things”, he told Bertin in reference to his sister. “Let’s see if you count them at once,” she added. Although Terelu continues to deny it, in 2017, the singer confessed that they saw each other a lot because she “was the girlfriend of a friend of his.”

sea ​​flowers

At the beginning of the 90s, he had a commented relationship with Mar Flores, when he was in full projection. Although it lasted a short time, the then couple was seen without any problem. They did not hide their romance. It is said that the relationship ended because Bertín told him that he was interested in dating other women.

brigitte nielsen

Bertín lived in Miami in the 90s, where he was associated with some beautiful women, such as the Danish model and singer, Brigitte Nielsen, also known at the time for being Sylvester Stallone’s ex. It was an explosive relationship.

Gabriela Sabati

He was also captured by paparazzi in Miami, going out for a walk and having dinner with tennis player Gabriela Sabatini. The alleged romance occurred when the singer had just separated and was probably not up for commitments.

Lolita and Paloma Lake

In the list of possible romances we find Lolita Flores or Paloma Lago, who were not confirmed on one side or the other.