Ben Affleck On Playing The Lead And Why Denzel Washington Does It So Well

Some of the biggest actors in Hollywood are well above reproach when it comes to their acting chops. Denzel Washington is one of those stars, and he has even better performance expectations. than fellow A-Lister Will Smith . He’s working with some of the best game directors and his colleague Ben Affleck has now expressed why he thinks Washington plays the leading man so well and why it’s such a difficult task in the first place.

In an exclusive interview with entertainment weekly about George Clooney’s movie the tender bar, where he plays one of the leads, Ben Affleck broached the subject of playing the star and main lead of the movies. Affleck explained the difficulty of these tasks and how getting older, accepting who you are and being able to decode certain feelings makes everything a little bit simpler. He also sent some important props to Denzel Washington, saying that it’s stars like him that make the lead role admirable. As Affleck said:

It’s deceptively difficult to play the lead. it’s like denzel [Washington], you just can’t help liking him and wanting to be him and admire him. That’s a level of being interesting to attract people. One of the nice things about getting older, if you’re lucky, is that you stop being silly and start saying, ‘You know, I actually know where my feelings are. And the more I discovered it, the more accessible it became. I know what is painful and I know what disappointment is and I know what is ambivalent, I know what nostalgia is.

While Denzel Washington and Ben Affleck haven’t been in a movie together, the two have over half a century of leading roles between them and two Oscars each. They’re highly respected names in the game, and for someone as accomplished as Affleck to praise another actor is pretty important.

Even though Ben Affleck and Denzel Washington haven’t shared a screen yet, they have a lot in common with each other. We’ve already covered how epic their acting careers are, but both of them are becoming somewhat revered in other avenues of the film industry as well. Both Washington and Affleck have moved into the world of directors, as Washington recently released A diary for Jordan and Affleck has a few titles lined up for the future, with the titles he already has under his belt as a director, including Argo, The city and gone baby gone.

Ben Affleck, like Denzel Washington, is known for his acting chops, but he also has a long history in the writers’ room and more directing credits to his name. In fact, Affleck’s two Oscars are for films in which he had the most part, while the Washington Oscars are for Best Actor. Washington’s immense success as a leading actor may be what makes it so different as a director and he seems to be at a point in his career where he is more demanding with acting roles. Maybe he’s even getting close to retiring from acting. total.