Ben Affleck On Playing The Lead And Why Denzel Washington Does It So Well

Some of the biggest actors in Hollywood are well above reproach when it comes to their acting chops. Denzel Washington is one of those stars, and he has even better performance expectations. than fellow A-Lister Will Smith. He’s working with some of the best game directorsand his colleague Ben Affleck has now expressed why he thinks Washington plays the leading man so well and why it’s such a difficult task in the first place.

In an exclusive interview with entertainment weekly about George Clooney’s movie the tender bar, where he plays one of the leads, Ben Affleck broached the subject of playing the star and main lead of the movies. Affleck explained the difficulty of these tasks and how getting older, accepting who you are and being able to decode certain feelings makes everything a little bit simpler. He also sent some important props to Denzel Washington, saying that it’s stars like him that make the lead role admirable. As Affleck said:

It’s deceptively difficult to play the lead. it’s like denzel [Washington], you just can’t help liking him and wanting to be him and admire him. That’s a level of being interesting to attract people. One of the nice things about getting older, if you’re lucky, is that you stop being silly and start saying, ‘You know, I actually know where my feelings are. And the more I discovered it, the more accessible it became. I know what is painful and I know what disappointment is and I know what is ambivalent, I know what nostalgia is.

