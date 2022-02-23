Ben Affleck caused controversy in Hollywood by rejecting the Yankees hat

Enjoy all sporting events for only $5.99 per month





The protagonist of the movie “Gone Girl” or “Perdida” in Spanish, Ben Affleckcaused annoyance in Hollywood in 2014 during the recording of the film after refusing to wear a Yankees cap.

LOYAL FANATIC: Ben Affleck refused to wear a baseball cap #Yankees during the filming of the movie “Gone Girl” and this caused the production of the movie to stop for 4 days. In the end I use one of the #mets….For those who do not know, the actor is a #RedSox since I was little pic.twitter.com/TsIiSR34AF – Nilson Pepén (@JuniorPepen) February 20, 2022

This incident caused the recording of the film to stop for four days and of course generated an impression within the artistic world, where many did not understand Affleck’s decision, even thinking that it is somewhat ridiculous, without knowing the actor’s fanaticism for the Red Sox.

Despite being Californian, Ben Affleck has been a fan of the Boston team since he was a child. and for him, wearing a Yankees cap is an aberration.

“I will not be wearing a Yankees cap. I just can not. I can’t use it because it will become a thing, David. I will never hear the end. I can not do this. And I couldn’t put it in my head,” Affleck told the film’s director David Fincher at the time. https://t.co/Ds31ONNHZe – David Villarroel (@Villa_beisbol) February 21, 2022

Clara Burkley of the New York Times wrote the story by collecting impressions from Affleck, who confessed «Mr. Fincher wanted the character to wear a Yankees cap, because he thought it would work better for the movie…I told him, ‘David, I love you, I’d do anything for you,’ but I’m not going to wear a Yankees cap. I just can not. I can’t use it because it’s going to turn into a thing, David. I will never hear the end of this. I can not do it’. And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

After this act that the same actor described as rebellion on his part, he expressed “a lot of itinerant diplomacy, both from both sides” and so they managed to solve the problem by using a neutral cap, the Mets cap.

Ben Affleck’s fanaticism with the Red Sox:

Since 2003 you can get compilations of Ben Affleck at Fenway Park in Red Sox uniform, both during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and when he was married to Jennifer Garner, even making statements full of fanaticism expressing what he felt.

“I can’t be involved in any other family other than a Red Sox family. You know what I’m saying », Affleck said in an interview, also making it clear that his son should be careful when choosing a team, since if the actor chose the Yankees, laughing, he would not allow it, “No, if he wants to have a father, he won’t.”

Written by: David Villarroel

Twitter and Instagram: @villa_beisbol @villabeisbol

