Bel-Air revisits Will’s true love – with a clever twist

As much as Will was a playboy in The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirNia Long’s Lisa Wilkes stole his heart. He came close to marrying her twice: once on a shotgun whim in Vegas, and the second time when they felt themselves rushing at her and decided against it. That doesn’t mean that Will and Lisa felt like soul mates. They just met too soon, too young to take on the responsibility and maturity that marriage brings.

Will and Lisa’s second breakup caused the Wilkes family to be removed from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now Peacock’s Bel Air has brought Lisa back in his retelling of the Fresh Prince story – but this time, she’s very important to the Banks household and has much more agency than just being a major presence in Will’s life.

Bel Air he introduced Lisa early in the series, when Will ran into her at a party Phil threw to announce that he was running for district attorney. There was immediate chemistry between them, but Lisa wanted to avoid it because she was Carlton Banks’ ex-girlfriend. Will respected him, but the duo continued to bond due to their similar backgrounds. Neither of them were as privileged as Carlton, as Lisa admitted that he was in high school on scholarship and Will had moved away to avoid gang violence, as shown in the trailer forBel Air.

The show gave a lot more details about Lisa. She established that her father Fred was a business associate of Uncle Phil and that the Banks family supported her when her mother died, so she had a lot of history with the whole community. However, the nuances did not stop there; secrets came to light when a jealous Carlton tried to win Lisa back. She helped him through the struggles of balancing athletics and studies, and was the shoulder she leaned on through her drug addiction. The fact that Lisa was a future Olympic swimmer was revealed when Carlton pushed Will into a swimming pool; Lisa dove in and saved his life, bringing Will into her orbit even more, but also establishing her own talents.

With these new details, Bel Air it painted an intriguing love triangle, but it also provided Will with a best friend. Regardless of the romantic angle, Lisa is one of the few black classmates she can trust in a mostly white school. Her relationship could lead to more debates about black identity, as in the original series. She also appreciates how she defends him when Carlton harasses him and when Connor plants drugs on him. The essential Lisa believes in him and wants to help him be better in school, in basketball and at home with the Banks family.

However, she can’t stop Will and Carlton from coming to blows, so Lisa’s role in Bel Air is far from over. You may have to draw a line in the sand with one of them to keep them both from getting into more trouble. Since she is the only character who has a connection to both of them, she might even help them find common ground and bring them closer to Carlton and Will’s friendship in The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirWill Smith promised that Bel-Air would make fans cheer, and Lisa being more than just Will’s love interest is definitely something to cheer about.

