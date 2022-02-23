Being a professional in ballet and medicine brings Karla Rivas closer to Miss World

Karla Rivas is a general practitioner, ballet dancer, activist, and now a beauty queen as well. The young woman from Mazatlan wants to show herself that she is capable of fulfilling all the goals that she sets for herself, and she goes step by step; the first two were being a general practitioner, and a ballet dancer, then in 2019 she won the crown of Carnival Queen, and a week ago she competed for the crown of Miss Sinaloa 2021 and also won it. She competed against 11 young people from different cities in the state, and after being qualified in beauty, general culture, sports challenge, popularity, among other items, she was crowned at the MIA Auditorium in Culiacán, and immediately began a new preparation because tentatively in August it will be the national contest.

“The support from Mazatlán was felt all the way to Culiacán, there hadn’t been a representative from here in the contest for several years, I prepared a lot, I managed to be crowned,” said Karla Rivas in an exclusive interview for Noroeste. She stressed that she is reinforcing her knowledge of the English language, since now it is one of the essential requirements to seek to wear the crown of Miss Mexico and travel to another country to seek to be Miss World, since only one of Mexico has been crowned; Vanessa Ponce de Leon, in 2018. At the same time, she works on a social project since it is one of the essential requirements for this contest whose motto is “Beauty with a purpose”, she announced that she is very advanced and that she will combine her two professions in said project.

“My project is focused on childhood obesity, in Mexico we are the number one country in childhood and adult obesity… I wanted to combine ballet and medicine to create this project with which I want to show children what life is like with healthy eating, and also how a child develops who only spends it lying down, or watching TV, and eating only junk, so that they are aware from a young age, “he said. Although Karla already has a lot of work ahead of her and even collaborates with a dance academy for this social project, she said that the doors are open for all those associations that seek to join. goes for the crown Karla sees in Miss Mexico a platform to develop various concerns, in addition to combating childhood obesity, she would like to go further and be the spokesperson for many projects for the health of Mexicans. If she wins this crown, she wants to have an active reign that goes beyond a beauty pageant, and if she doesn’t win, she will continue with these projects and said that she would find another way to project them. “I want them to see that effort, discipline and work are what will take you far. I want to be a queen who motivates, who says ‘if she could, I can too’, and leave this legacy of health promotion”, said Karla.