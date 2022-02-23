Because of Ochoa and his grid, the hierarchy DT who said no to the Tri

The coach who said no to El Tri, because they didn’t let him bench Ochoa

February 22, 2022 2:43 p.m.

William Ochoa He is one of the goalkeepers that generates controversy within the Mexican national team, due to the constant call he has but above all because nobody does anything to look for a replacement.

In that sense, the Mexican player is questioned by the fans, who state that Ochoa is one of the untouchables, to the point that a coach with great conditions was rejected in the Triall because they wanted to move the player.

The idea was to renew, look for a new destination and this put on the table the issue of taking William Ochoa del Tri, but since the goalkeeper generates raiting and money, he was told no to this possibility and a TOP coach was rejected.

What coach did not come to Tri for Guillermo Ochoa?

the german strategist Jurgen Klinsman He said no to the Tri, because within his process, he wanted to renew the Tri squad, just as he did with the United States, searching the world for Mexican players to join the Tri. The idea was to remove Guillermo Ochoa but it did not materialize.

