Because of Captain America, Chris Hemsworth thought he would stop being Thor in Marvel

Over the years, Marvel managed to have the most beloved superheroes worldwide. Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow and Thor are some of the clear examples. Although, the only one that follows so far in the franchise is the one played by Chris Hemsworth. Next year, the actor will premiere Thor: Love and Thunder thus continuing his history in this world.

However, for Chris Hemsworth, it seems to be a surprise to continue being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Especially being one of the few Avengers that is still part of the franchise. This is because, a few years ago, the actor thought that his time as Thor was over and all because of Captain America, the character who is played by his great friend, Chris Evans.

In fact, it was Hemsworth himself who recounted feeling excluded from the MCU a few years ago. In the book The Story of Marvel Studios released just a few days ago, the interpreter assured that he felt offended when he was not summoned for Captain America: Civil War. The film, released in 2016, was one of those starring Chris Evans, but in which several of his colleagues also participated.

“I remember being on the Age of Ultron press tour and everyone was talking about Civil War. So I wondered: what is Civil War? So I asked if they were doing any side projects or something and they said no, Captain America: Civil War was next. So I asked if Iron Man would appear there and they told me that not only him, but Vision, Spider-Man and many more as well”, says the excerpt from Chris Hemsworth in the book.

But, as if this were not enough, the actor also recounted the moment when he asked Marvel why he had not been quoted. According to what he wrote, the studio assured him that Thor was “doing his thing”, so he did not hesitate to think: “that’s it. they’re taking me out”. Although, it was nothing more than his speculation since today it is still more valid than ever.