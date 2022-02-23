Avengers: Infinity War Star Teases His Return In Thor: Love And Thunder

During a recent podcast appearance, the star of Avengers: Infinity WarPeter Dinklage appears to have hinted that he will be reprising his role as Eitri in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Well, there’s another movie from Thor, no? That he’s coming out and that Taika has directed,” Dinklage said on The Empire Film Podcast while discussing a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “But, I haven’t said anything. I haven’t said anything.” It should be noted that on the IMDb page ofLove and Thunder already appeared a hairdresser for Dinklage.

Dinklage debuted in the MCU as Eitri, the dwarf king of Nidavellir, in infinity wardirected by Anthony and Joe Russo, which hit theaters in 2018. Eitri is actually Dinklage’s second major Marvel character, as the former student of Game of Thrones had played Bolívar Trask in the 2014 20th Century Fox film X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Long ago, Eitri and his fellow dwarves were commissioned by Odin (Anthony Hopkins) to forge the now-legendary hammer known as Mjölnir, to be wielded by the famed God of Thunder, Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth). However, after Mjölnir was destroyed at the hands of Hela (Cate Blanchett) in the 2017 MCU movie Thor: Ragnarökfrom director Taika Waititi, infinity war saw Thor venture to Nidavellir to request the construction of a new weapon.

However, upon his arrival, Thor discovered that Thanos (Josh Brolin) had forced the dwarves to forge the Infinity Gauntlet, only to destroy them once it was finished, leaving their king, Eitri, the sole survivor. Thanos also encased Eitri’s hands in metal so he couldn’t reforge anything. However, Eitri helped Thor forge his new weapon, the Stormbreaker.

With that being said, Marvel Entertainment has recently revealed a number of official merchandise related to love and thunder, by Waititi, confirming that Mjölnir will be reinforced for the new God of Thunder, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Taking this into account, Eitri’s involvement in the film certainly seems likely.

In any case, love and thunder It’s already confirmed that it will feature a bunch of MCU returns, like Hemsworth as Thor, Portman as Jane, Waititi as Korg, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star -Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, and Vin Diesel as Groot. the fourth movie Thor’s It also has an important novelty: Christian Bale, who plays Gorr the Butcher God.

See for yourself what the future holds for Mjölnir when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.