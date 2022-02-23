Ariana Grande will return as the witch Glinda in “Wicked”

Ariana Grande is undoubtedly one of those outstanding artists, and she is like good perfumes, tiny but spectacular.

Today, it is difficult to think that someone does not know Ariana Grande, since she is one of the artists with the greatest acceptance and recognition worldwide whose career has begun 13 years ago, and yet she is already compared to figures such as Mariah Carey for her wide vocal range. However, despite her fame and the impact she has had on her, few know that before having conquered the small screen, Ariana made herself known on the stages of Broadway theaters, where she fell in love. of the musical theatre.

Before her covers of songs by Adele, Celine Dion or Whitney Houston earned her many likes on YouTube, Ariana shone for the first time in the theater when she was less than 8 years old; At that time, she participated in musicals such as “Annie”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Wizard of Oz”, but her first professional opportunity came at age 14 when she was part of the cast of the musical “13 ” on Broadway.

This approach to the big leagues was not in vain, as the National Youth Theater Association Awards gave Ariana recognition as best supporting actress, and although she did wonderfully, she never forgot her desire to dedicate herself to music. After having recorded 6 albums, having appeared in 6 films, after 3 international tours and made various appearances on television, she Grande maintains a close relationship with musical theater.

Ariana will return to her origins as the witch Glinda in “Wicked.” The story will be made into a movie and will feature Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana being the good witch and Erivo the villain of the story in the film directed by Jon M. Chu that shows what happens before the plot in “The Wizard of Oz”. Ariana is so focused on the project and so excited to have been cast in the role that she has even started preparing and attended the musical in New York to figure out what she could do to put her own spin on the character.

