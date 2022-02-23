Ariana Grande was inspired by Rihanna’s style for her latest look

Ariana Grande and Rihanna clearly have a few things in common: They’re incredibly talented women who march to their own beat, and that’s just one of the reasons we love them. But we also just found out that they have something else in common: They both seem to love pink puffer coats and mules furry right now, which means we now need pink puffer coats and furry mules.

It’s hard to forget the time Rihanna wore her vintage Chanel puffer, and in case you did, it was to reveal her iconic baby bump. Most recently, she wore furry Saint Laurent heels for a night out in New York City. So, at the time Ariana Grande was spotted in a pink puffer jacket and furry heels after seeing wicked on Broadway (hey, the girl knows how to research her next role), we immediately thought of Rihanna. And then we realized that this formula of her look could be the start of a new trend.

Ariana Grande’s full look consisted of a pink Lanvin bustier, a belted padded coat from Balenciaga, a pink satin Alexander Wang bag, pale jeans, and furry Saint Laurent mules, just like Rihanna’s. And, of course, her hair was pulled back in her trademark pony tale. *Chef’s Kiss.*

But we can’t talk about Ari’s look without stating the obvious: the singer’s Rihanna-inspired style is honestly the perfect fit for going out. It’s fun and flirty, but not over the top, which is exactly what we love in a night outfit.

The pink puffer adds playful warmth (because we still need it this time of year) while the furry heels peeking out from under her jeans dress up the denim and add eye-catching texture. Choose just one staple or mix and match them, à la Rihanna and Grande, for a maximalist look that’ll draw endless compliments.

Original note: InStyle.com

