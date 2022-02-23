Ariana Grande gives a class of style when parading through New York in a tight pink corset

the grammy winner Ariana Grande became the topic of conversation in networks after being seen parading through the streets of New York dressed in a glamorous outfit that showed her good taste for fashion.

Through platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, some photographs of the interpreter of “Thank u, next” began to circulate during her trip to Broadway, which culminated with his attendance at one of the functions of the musical play “Wicked”.

Recall that in November 2021 it was revealed that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in the film adaptation of the musical “Wicked” that Universal is preparing, which is why it is not surprising that the famous woman has decided to walk around the theater to see the famous staging and take note.

However, it was the stunning look of the 28-year-old singer that he stole the glances of those who came to the scene.

It was a metallic pink corset that she combined with an oversized coat of the same color; Ariana Grande leveled the outfit with straight-cut jeans and sneakers with a “teddy” appliqué. as accessories, The actress also opted for a long pearl necklace from the Chanel brandas well as a cap that reads the word “Wicked”.

For her part, the star behind hits like “Dangerous Woman” and “Breathin” shared a series of postcards through her Instagram account, with which she documented her visit to the theater. In these photos she is seen very smiling and in the company of several friends.

