Anne Hathaway wears the most chic jeans of 2022: The flared silhouette

Anne Hathaway It has that small and great detail of showing off everything perfectly. His charisma not only promises to charm any lover of the big screen, but also his stylistic choices, which infer to be a success to which we must pay close attention.

American actress, Anne Hathawaymasterfully dominates his appearances and after his legendary performance in The Devil Wears Prada, his multiple outfits are history. However, his leading role in WeCrashed beside Jared Leto, has paralyzed traffic in New York, as she conquered looks with minidresses, culotte pants with Mary Janes, and, of course, she was no stranger to donning flared jeansthe same ones he chooses today to do justice to a stylized silhouette.

His wardrobe has witnessed an infinity of timeless designs, ideal for orchestrating from casual day-to-day outfits, to formal ones, worthy of visiting the red carpet. The truth is that it gives them a captivating twist, to the point of making them a 10 out of 10 result for women from 20 to 50. Her most recent visit will confirm what is advertised.

Anne Hathaway wears the flared jeans that are trending supreme in 2022

Anne Hathaway, and the perfect interpretation of a sophisticated look, orchestrated by timeless garments. Oliver Palombi/Getty Images

It’s time to relive the flared jeansword of the awarded with an Oscar award. The streets of Rome were spectators of the stylistic ingenuity of the denim pair on classic blue color and high shot. Thanks to its fitted silhouette at the top and loose hem, you can show off your legs for miles, a long-awaited basic for petite women.

to give it a touch businessthe producer fused a knitted top in accent and a black blazerthe perfect interpretation of a look created by basic and infallible garments from the wardrobe. A belt was present to profess slenderness, and the mini bag was consolidated as the main accessory. It was the glasses, who entrusted a contemporary note.